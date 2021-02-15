BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,730 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.25% of ServiceNow worth $8,856,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,499,111 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.86.

NYSE:NOW traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $591.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,645. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.93 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $544.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.50, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

