BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,183,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,600,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.87% of Gilead Sciences worth $6,477,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,275,541. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

