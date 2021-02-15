BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,500,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 452,911 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.13% of Automatic Data Processing worth $5,374,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,896,000 after acquiring an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $3,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $167.03. 105,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,828. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.03. The firm has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.65.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

