BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,839,877 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,304,024 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,839,877 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.32% of Applied Materials worth $6,585,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AMAT traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.70. The company had a trading volume of 630,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,827,131. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.54. The company has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $117.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.43.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

