BlackRock Inc. Sells 18,556,513 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,886,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,556,513 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises 0.5% of BlackRock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.58% of The Coca-Cola worth $15,513,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Shares of KO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.69. 757,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,337,652. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $217.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average of $50.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

