BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,996,830 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,057,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996,830 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.5% of BlackRock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.24% of PepsiCo worth $14,838,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.87. 449,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,886,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.78 and its 200-day moving average is $140.10.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

