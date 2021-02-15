BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,744,196 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,621,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,744,196 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.65% of Newmont worth $5,607,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1,773.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.94. The stock had a trading volume of 405,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,367,514. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.22.

In other Newmont news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,240,929 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.