BlackRock Inc. Sells 7,359,330 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,019,238 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,359,330 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.48% of Oracle worth $8,540,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 153.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.08. 347,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,951,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.31. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.