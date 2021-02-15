BlackRock Inc. Sells 83,180 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,888,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 83,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.56% of Intuitive Surgical worth $7,271,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.75.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,568.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Insiders have sold a total of 34,530 shares of company stock valued at $26,191,080 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG traded up $8.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $807.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,083. The business has a fifty day moving average of $785.08 and a 200 day moving average of $736.68. The company has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

