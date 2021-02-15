BlackRock Inc. Sells 843,679 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,684,232 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 843,679 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.48% of Costco Wholesale worth $10,807,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,305 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 25.6% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $1,977,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,774,563.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $352.75. The stock had a trading volume of 155,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,417. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $156.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $363.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

