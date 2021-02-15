BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,439,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797,633 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.81% of Philip Morris International worth $7,487,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Argus cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,121. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.91. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $89.72. The company has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

