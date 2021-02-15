BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,731,448 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 290,635 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 0.5% of BlackRock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.49% of Netflix worth $15,535,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $556.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $531.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $508.36. The firm has a market cap of $246.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist boosted their price target on Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

