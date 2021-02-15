BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,805,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 179,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.21% of Amgen worth $10,991,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 19.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after buying an additional 5,016,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,107,000 after buying an additional 561,293 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,015,964,000 after buying an additional 95,701 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,006,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $461,340,000 after buying an additional 49,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,324,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,470,000 after buying an additional 61,831 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.17 on Monday, hitting $237.21. The stock had a trading volume of 83,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.81 and its 200-day moving average is $237.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.39.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

