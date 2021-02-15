BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,107,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,059,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.96% of Medtronic worth $12,546,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 757,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $88,733,000 after buying an additional 20,424 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,524,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $412,839,000 after buying an additional 229,265 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 100,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 55,290 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 122,066 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,907. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $119.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.52 and a 200 day moving average of $109.16. The company has a market capitalization of $161.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

