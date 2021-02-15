Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the January 14th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $25.78 on Monday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

