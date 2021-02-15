BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the January 14th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of BSD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,817. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00. BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $16.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSD. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 77,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 11,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $383,000.

About BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

