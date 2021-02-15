BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Short Interest Up 43.3% in January

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the January 14th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

BUI stock opened at $26.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.