Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the January 14th total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,393. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $14.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32.

Get Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.