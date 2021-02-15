Blakecoin Price Up 11.2% Over Last Week (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $41,740.74 and $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blakecoin has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Blakecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blakecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,967.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,808.53 or 0.03770372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $211.42 or 0.00440760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $733.89 or 0.01529993 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.41 or 0.00519970 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.49 or 0.00463846 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.80 or 0.00351902 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00032450 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002885 BTC.

About Blakecoin

Blakecoin (CRYPTO:BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,657 coins. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org . Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Blakecoin Coin Trading

Blakecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blakecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blakecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.