BLAST (BLAST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $27.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One BLAST token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. BLAST has a market cap of $47,910.40 and $27.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded down 27.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006920 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008867 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,581,169 tokens. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

