Block-Logic (BLTG) Price Reaches $0.0279 on Top Exchanges

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $638,405.27 and approximately $1,223.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block-Logic token can now be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Block-Logic has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Block-Logic alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 68.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002669 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic (CRYPTO:BLTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Logic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.