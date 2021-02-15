BlockMesh 24-Hour Volume Tops $9,602.00 (BMH)

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. BlockMesh has a total market cap of $171,479.50 and approximately $9,602.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlockMesh has traded 198.3% higher against the dollar. One BlockMesh coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BlockMesh

BMH is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlockMesh is www.blockmesh.io . BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

