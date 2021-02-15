Blockpass Price Reaches $0.0083 on Top Exchanges (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 56.2% higher against the US dollar. One Blockpass token can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $6,614.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00068624 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $455.14 or 0.00956152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007579 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00051156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.74 or 0.05108533 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00025448 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00017989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00033598 BTC.

Blockpass (PASS) is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass

Blockpass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

