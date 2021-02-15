Blockstack (STX) Price Tops $0.48 on Exchanges

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Blockstack has a market capitalization of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockstack has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Blockstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Blockstack Coin Profile

Blockstack (STX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockstack is a full-stack decentralized computing network that enables a new generation of applications where developers and users can interact fairly and securely. Blockstack uses blockchain technology to build protocols and developer tools designed to enable a fair and open Internet that returns digital rights to developers and consumers. Led by some of the world’s foremost experts on distributed systems, Blockstack allows users to own their own data that they can take with them from app to app in the ecosystem, along with their Blockstack ID that eliminates the need for password-based logins. “

Blockstack Coin Trading

