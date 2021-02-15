BLOCKv Price Tops $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $9.21 million and approximately $233,461.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded up 43.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00068667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.10 or 0.00955314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00051441 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,500.22 or 0.05179997 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00025424 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00018420 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00036337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

VEE is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.