Bloom Energy Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bloom Energy in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BE has been the subject of several other research reports. Johnson Rice started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NYSE BE opened at $40.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.67. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,202,000 after acquiring an additional 965,093 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,173,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,305,000 after acquiring an additional 898,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,188,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,052,000 after buying an additional 849,528 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $10,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher White sold 8,415 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $225,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,720 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $32,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 993,849 shares of company stock worth $24,692,187. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

