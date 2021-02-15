Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket One Day Volume Reaches $160,633.00 (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can now be bought for approximately $3.00 or 0.00006099 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market cap of $113.82 million and $160,633.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00059918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.36 or 0.00267456 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00088488 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00079139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00092162 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.72 or 0.00435140 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.22 or 0.00181651 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars.

