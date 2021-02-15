Blue Chip Partners Inc. Acquires 4,120 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.3% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 619.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 5.5% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Visa by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 140,393 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,074,000 after acquiring an additional 14,542 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 96,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE V opened at $209.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.34 and its 200 day moving average is $203.93. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

