Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) (LON:JAY) Shares Gap Up to $9.20

Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) (LON:JAY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $9.98. Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 7,886,572 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 30.55, a current ratio of 33.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.12 million and a P/E ratio of -30.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.76.

In other Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) news, insider Roderick McIllree sold 20,000,000 shares of Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20), for a total value of £3,000,000 ($3,919,519.21).

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

