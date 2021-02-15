BlueRock Diamonds PLC (BRD.L) (LON:BRD) Shares Gap Down to $58.50

BlueRock Diamonds PLC (BRD.L) (LON:BRD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $58.50, but opened at $56.50. BlueRock Diamonds PLC (BRD.L) shares last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 19,366 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.35. The firm has a market cap of £5.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 51.55.

BlueRock Diamonds PLC (BRD.L) Company Profile (LON:BRD)

BlueRock Diamonds PLC, a diamond mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in the Kimberley region of South Africa. It holds an interest in the Kareevlei project that contains five diamondiferous kimberlite pipes located in the Northern Cape province of South Africa.

