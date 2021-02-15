Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the January 14th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BBSRF opened at $1.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53. Bluestone Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
