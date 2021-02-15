Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the January 14th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBSRF opened at $1.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53. Bluestone Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Blanco gold project and the Mita geothermal project located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

