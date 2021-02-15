Blur (BLUR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $32,031.00

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded down 57.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Blur has a total market cap of $40,800.70 and approximately $32,031.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blur has traded down 42.8% against the dollar. One Blur coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00059451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.87 or 0.00269823 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00088720 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00077981 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00092399 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $213.58 or 0.00440361 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00183846 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 6,831,013 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,013 coins. Blur’s official website is blur.cash

Buying and Selling Blur

Blur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars.

