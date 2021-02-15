B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) (LON:BME) Sets New 1-Year High at $572.80

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) (LON:BME) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 572.80 ($7.48) and last traded at GBX 569.80 ($7.44), with a volume of 167952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 558 ($7.29).

Separately, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 473 ($6.18).

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 532.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 498.25. The stock has a market cap of £5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.02%.

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) Company Profile (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

