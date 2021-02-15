Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) will report sales of $59.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.42 million. Boingo Wireless posted sales of $64.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full-year sales of $236.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.50 million to $238.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $247.74 million, with estimates ranging from $238.60 million to $261.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boingo Wireless.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIFI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 528.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boingo Wireless during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIFI opened at $12.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $559.31 million, a PE ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Boingo Wireless has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $15.92.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

