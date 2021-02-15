Boise Cascade (BCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BCC stock opened at $52.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $53.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCC. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Benchmark raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $44,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

