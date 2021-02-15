BOLT (BOLT) Price Tops $0.0077 on Top Exchanges

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, BOLT has traded 98.2% higher against the dollar. BOLT has a total market cap of $7.63 million and approximately $648,126.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00068433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $456.08 or 0.00945884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00051086 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,494.58 or 0.05173644 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00025371 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00018358 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00035900 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

BOLT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

