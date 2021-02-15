BOMB (BOMB) Reaches Market Cap of $434,983.81

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $434,983.81 and approximately $190,024.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000980 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 27% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,545.07 or 0.99725468 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00045085 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00100846 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000429 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 912,927 coins and its circulating supply is 912,139 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

BOMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

