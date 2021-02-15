Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the January 14th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BCEI opened at $26.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $26.29. The company has a market capitalization of $543.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 125.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 436.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 13.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 144,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCEI. TheStreet upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

