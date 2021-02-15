Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the January 14th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
BCEI opened at $26.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $26.29. The company has a market capitalization of $543.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 125.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 436.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 13.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 144,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter.
About Bonanza Creek Energy
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.
