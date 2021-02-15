Bonded Finance Price Hits $0.0196 on Exchanges (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and $1.31 million worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonded Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 tokens. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

