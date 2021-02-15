Bonfida (FIDA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $976,608.00

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, Bonfida has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bonfida has a market cap of $26.43 million and $976,608.00 worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonfida token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00059451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.87 or 0.00269823 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00088720 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00077981 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00092399 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $213.58 or 0.00440361 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00183846 BTC.

Bonfida Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com . The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.medium.com

Bonfida Token Trading

