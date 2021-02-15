Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $32,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Booking by 13.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its holdings in Booking by 2,327.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,705,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Booking by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,007,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $8.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,150.58. 16,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,290.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,123.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,922.09.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,970.20.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

