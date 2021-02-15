Boosted Finance (BOOST) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $131,714.00

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $131,714.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Boosted Finance token can currently be purchased for $33.59 or 0.00069597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00059331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.11 or 0.00269604 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00081331 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00087943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00091594 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.41 or 0.00467075 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00184595 BTC.

Boosted Finance Token Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

Boosted Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

