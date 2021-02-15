BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stake Raised by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 55.3% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 11.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 18.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 14.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $41.99 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.