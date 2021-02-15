BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.03 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a research note issued on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the auto parts company will earn $4.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.82. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

NYSE:BWA opened at $41.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $46.48.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 59,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

