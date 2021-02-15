BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a research note issued on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BWA. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

NYSE:BWA opened at $41.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.58. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $742,960,000 after buying an additional 3,727,383 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $76,912,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,500 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 870,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 109.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,156,000 after purchasing an additional 860,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

