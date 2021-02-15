BOScoin Market Capitalization Hits $787,822.18 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One BOScoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOScoin has a market cap of $787,822.18 and $414.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded up 35.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002669 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOS is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Token Trading

BOScoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

