Boston Common Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 98.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,111 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,655,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,695,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $814,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAP shares. Santander upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.33.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $165.73 on Monday. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $110.47 and a one year high of $209.01. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.65.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The bank reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $6.50. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

