Boston Common Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,920 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,318 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,473 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $328.24 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95. The stock has a market cap of $311.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $345.18 and a 200 day moving average of $329.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,293 shares of company stock valued at $11,207,401. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

