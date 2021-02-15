Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Noah worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 30.0% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,885,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,163,000 after purchasing an additional 434,995 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 110.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 117,192 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 55.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 38,663 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 310.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 36,909 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 49.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 26,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOAH opened at $50.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average of $34.82. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.46. Noah Holdings Limited has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $52.77.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $126.53 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Noah announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 target price for the company.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

