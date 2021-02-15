Boston Common Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ORIX during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ORIX by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in ORIX by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in ORIX during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ORIX during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ORIX alerts:

NYSE:IX opened at $84.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. ORIX Co. has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $89.01.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ORIX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.